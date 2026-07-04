Monsoon Session Of Parliament From Jul 20 To Aug 13

New Delhi, Jul 4: The Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren said on Saturday.

The 25-day session with 19 sittings comes after the ruling BJP's victories in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry assembly polls.

The aftermath of the rebellion in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT) will also play out in the forthcoming session.

A decision by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the demands of 20 TMC and six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs seeking recognition as separate groups is awaited.

In the Rajya Sabha, after newly elected and re-elected MPs took oath, the political numbers further tilted in favour of the ruling NDA.

Three rebel TMC MPs from the Upper House have quit and bypolls will help the BJP gather more strength in the Rajya Sabha.

In a post on X, Rijiju said on the recommendation of the government, President Draupadi Murmu has summoned both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026.

"The Session will commence on 20 July, 2026 and continue till 13 August, 2026 for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of national importance," he said.

The last session ended in disappointment for the BJP-led NDA government as a Constitution amendment bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha was defeated in the Lower House.

The government is now redrafting the bill to possibly increase Lok Sabha seats of all states uniformly by 50 per cent. The population-linked increase in seats has been a major concern for southern parties. (Agencies)