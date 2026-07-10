Monsoon intensifies across Haryana, Punjab & Chandigarh; IMD warns of more downpours over next 4 days

PANCHKULA, Jul 9: The Southwest Monsoon has intensified across Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, bringing widespread rainfall and significantly lowering temperatures across the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the wet spell is likely to continue over the next four days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Haryana and heavy rainfall in parts of Punjab, raising concerns over waterlogging, rising river levels and localised flooding.

According to the IMD's latest evening weather bulletin, light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places in Haryana, while heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated locations during the past 24 hours.

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Thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds, were also reported in some parts of the state. In Punjab, light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places, with heavy rainfall reported at a few locations.

Several parts of Haryana received substantial rainfall during the last 24 hours. Among the highest rainfall recorded was 68.2 mm at Uchani (Karnal), followed by 45.5 mm at Charkhi Dadri Revenue Office, 44.5 mm at Hathnikund Barrage (Yamunanagar), 36 mm at Gurugram, 34 mm at Bhiwani, 26.5 mm at NorthCap University, Gurugram, 23.5 mm at Palwal, 22 mm at Pandu Pindara (Jind), 15.5 mm each at Indri (Karnal) and Nuh, 11 mm at Bhiwani, and 10.5 mm at Karnal. The widespread rainfall has brought considerable relief from the heat.

The state's average maximum temperature remained 5.6 degree Celsius below normal, although Sirsa recorded the highest at 39.4 degree C.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Haryana on July 9, followed by heavy rainfall at isolated locations from July 10 to July 13.

Authorities have warned that continued rainfall may lead to waterlogging in urban areas, overflow from seasonal streams, and rising river levels, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone districts.

Punjab is also expected to witness an active monsoon phase. The weather office has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 11 and July 12, while scattered showers are likely over the coming days. The state's average maximum temperature remained 2.5 degree C below normal, providing respite from the prevailing heat.

The Tricity region also experienced significant rainfall. Chandigarh recorded 34 mm of rainfall between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., while 5.4 mm was recorded during the previous 24-hour observation period. The city's maximum temperature settled at 28.9 degree C and the minimum at 24.4 degree C.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula over the next five days. Day temperatures are expected to remain between 29 degree C and 34 degree C, while night temperatures are likely to hover between 24 degree C and 25 degree C.

With rivers, seasonal rivulets and drainage channels already swelling in several parts of Haryana and adjoining regions, authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel during intense rainfall, stay away from flooded roads and overflowing water bodies, and follow official weather advisories.

The IMD has advised district administrations to remain vigilant, as active monsoon conditions are expected to persist, with the possibility of localised flooding, traffic disruptions, and waterlogging in vulnerable areas over the coming days.

(UNI)