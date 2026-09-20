Monsoon expected to withdraw from parts of Rajasthan over next 3-4 days

JAIPUR, Sep 20: The southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from some more parts of Rajasthan over the next three to four days as weather conditions become favourable, the meteorological centre, Jaipur, said on Sunday.

Most parts of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions in western Rajasthan are likely to experience dry weather for the next five to seven days, it said. Most parts of eastern Rajasthan are also expected to remain mainly dry for the next five to six days.

However, light rain is likely at isolated places in the Kota and Udaipur divisions on September 20 and 21, according to the weather department. (Agencies)