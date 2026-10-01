Moneyview shares make strong  debut; jump 63.5 pc

NEW DELHI, Oct 1: Shares of digital lending platform Moneyview Ltd on Thursday listed with a premium of 63.5 per cent against the issue price of Rs 34.

The stock started trading at Rs 55.61, up 63.55 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

At the NSE, it listed at Rs 55, a premium of 61.76 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 10,103.73 crore.

The initial share sale of Moneyview Ltd received 98.46 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Monday.

The company's Rs 1,092 crore IPO had a price band of Rs 32-34 per equity share.

Moneyview's IPO had a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 750 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 10.05 crore equity shares, amounting to Rs 342 crore at the higher end of the issue price, by existing shareholders.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, Rs 325 crore will be used to support the company's lending operations, while Rs 250 crore will be invested in augmenting the capital base of its NBFC subsidiary. The remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2014 by IIT Delhi graduates Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal, Moneyview operates as a digital-only, credit-led fintech platform offering financial products across borrowing, transactions, investments and protection segments. Its flagship digital personal loan business, launched in 2017, remains a key contributor to the company's operations.

Beyond personal loans, the company has expanded into products and services including earned wage access, home loans, loans against property, digital gold and UPI transactions. (PTI)