Monalisa Stores honoured with ‘Regional Business Star Award’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Monalisa Stores Pvt. Ltd. was today honoured with the prestigious Regional Business Star Award by Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands at an event held in Sydney in 2026, recognising its outstanding partnership across three leading fashion brands, Van Heusen, Louis Philippe and Allen Solly.

Monalisa Stores has emerged as the only retail partner from North India to receive the recognition, further strengthening its position as one of the region’s leading fashion retail chains.

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The Certificate of Appreciation was signed and presented by Anil S. Kumar, Trade Council Head, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, and received on behalf of Monalisa Stores by its Director Vishal Sachdeva.

Founded in Ludhiana in 1969, Monalisa Stores has grown over the past five decades into one of North India’s trusted fashion destinations.

The company offers a diverse range of ethnic wear, fusion wear and leading global fashion brands under one roof, catering to men, women and children. Its in-house label, Hallmark Suits, further strengthens its retail portfolio.

The award holds special significance for the Ludhiana store, where the Monalisa journey began in 1969, bringing its growth story and national recognition full circle.

Buoyed by the recognition, Monalisa Stores is now preparing for a major expansion across North India over the coming years, with plans to take its distinctive retail experience to more cities in the region.