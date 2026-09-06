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Home / Videos / Mohd Ayaz Raina Receives National Teachers’ Award

Mohd Ayaz Raina Receives National Teachers’ Award

Mohd Ayaz Raina was honoured with the prestigious National Teachers’ Award 2026 on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, September 5. Raina received the national honour from the President of India at a ceremony held to recognise teachers for their...

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Daily Excelsior
01:52 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Mohd Ayaz Raina was honoured with the prestigious National Teachers’ Award 2026 on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, September 5. Raina received the national honour from the President of India at a ceremony held to recognise teachers for their outstanding contribution to education and the development of students.

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