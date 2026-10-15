Mohanlal Sons opens new menswear store in Patna

Excelsior Correspondent

PATNA, Oct 14: Mohanlal Sons, a menswear brand with a legacy dating back to 1881, today opened a new store at Bailey Square Mall in Sheikhpura, Patna, expanding its retail presence in the city.

The store offers a range of premium menswear for weddings, festivals and other special occasions.

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The collection includes sherwanis, bandhgalas, Indo-western ensembles, kurtas and celebration wear, catering to customers looking for traditional attire with contemporary designs.

With a legacy spanning more than 145 years, Mohanlal Sons has built its presence around traditional craftsmanship, modern styling and a focus on fit. Its collections cater to various occasions, including weddings, family celebrations and festive gatherings.

The new store is expected to offer customers in Patna and neighbouring areas greater access to the brand’s range of premium ethnic and occasion wear.

Through its latest addition in Patna, Mohanlal Sons aims to bring its heritage of menswear to a wider customer base in the region.

The expansion also reflects the brand’s continued focus on strengthening its retail footprint and reaching younger consumers while retaining its traditional appeal.