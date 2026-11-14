Mohanlal Sons launches new wedding collection

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: As the festive and wedding season approaches, Mohanlal Sons, a menswear brand with a legacy dating back to 1881, launched an exclusive festive and wedding collection in a function held here today.

Rooted in 145 years of craftsmanship and sartorial excellence, the collection brings together timeless Indian aesthetics and contemporary design sensibilities.

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From sophisticated ethnic ensembles to statement-making wedding attire, every creation reflects meticulous detailing, premium fabrics and refined tailoring.

Designed for the modern Indian man, the collection offers versatile styles for festive celebrations, wedding ceremonies and special occasions.

With its bespoke tailoring legacy and commitment to quality, Mohanlal Sons continues to redefine occasion wear by bringing together heritage, innovation and elegance.

This festive season, discover a wardrobe that makes every celebration truly memorable with Mohanlal Sons.