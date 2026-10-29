Mohanlal Sons launches curated festive collection

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: Mohanlal Sons today launched a curated festive collection for Diwali, inviting men to celebrate the festival with a blend of timeless Indian elegance and contemporary sophistication.

The collection features an exclusive range of designer kurtas and Jawahar jackets, catering to diverse festive dressing preferences.

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With a legacy dating back to 1881, Mohanlal Sons has been dressing generations for their most memorable occasions.

Continuing this tradition, the brand's latest festive collection offers versatile styles suited for Diwali pujas, family gatherings, festive parties and other celebrations.

The collection brings together elegant designer kurtas inspired by traditional Indian aesthetics and sophisticated Jawahar jackets that add a distinctive touch to festive ensembles.

Combining classic designs with modern sensibilities, the range allows customers to choose outfits that reflect their personal style, whether they prefer understated elegance or a more distinguished festive look.

Designed to complement the spirit of Diwali, the collection focuses on timeless appeal, refined styling and versatility, making it suitable for a variety of festive occasions.

The curated Diwali collection is available at Mohanlal Sons stores across India and on the brand's official website, providing customers with convenient access to its festive menswear range.