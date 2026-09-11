Mohanlal Sons inaugurates new store in Vizag

Excelsior Correspondent

VISAKHAPATNAN, Sept 10: Mohanlal Sons, India's Oldest Retailer today inaugurated its new store at Inorbit Mall, Vizag, marking the brand's first presence in Andhra Pradesh.

The luxury store showcases a curated collection of men's and kids' formal & celebration wear, including Designer Shirts, Short Kurtas, Dhoti Kurtas, Jawahar Jackets, Bandhgala Suits, Tuxedos & Indo-western styles.

Advertisement

Adding to the premium experience, the store features uber-luxury interiors by Prerna Mohan Design Studio, thoughtfully created to complement the brand's rich aesthetic.

With its latest store, Mohanlal Sons brings its 145 years legacy of craftsmanship, luxury and Indian celebration wear to a new generation of customers in Visakhapatnam.