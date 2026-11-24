Excelsior Correspondent

VARANASI, Nov 23: Mohanlal Sons, one of India's oldest retail brands established in 1881, today inaugurated its 40th store and largest retail destination in Varanasi.

Celebrating its 145-year legacy, the brand brings an expansive menswear experience to one of India's most culturally rich and renowned handloom cities.

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Designed to cater to the ongoing wedding and festive season, the store offers an extensive collection of celebration and occasion wear.

The range includes tuxedos, bandgalas, Jodhpuri jackets, sherwanis, suits, premium shirts, trousers, a dedicated kids' section and exclusive accessories.

With its widest variety of menswear under one roof, the store aims to become a comprehensive destination for wedding shopping and special occasions.

The new store reflects the brand's continued commitment to combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary fashion trends.

Its carefully curated collections cater to the evolving preferences of modern Indian men while retaining the elegance and timeless appeal of classic ethnic and formal wear.

The expansion into Varanasi further strengthens the brand's retail presence and reinforces its vision of making premium fashion accessible to customers across the country.

To mark the grand launch, Mohanlal Sons also introduced exclusive premium gifts for customers on every purchase, making the opening a memorable celebration for the people of Varanasi.