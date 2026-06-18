Mohanlal Sons announces Father’s Day sale

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: In celebration of Father’s Day, Mohanlal Sons today announced an exclusive nationwide sale, inviting customers to celebrate the unique bond between fathers and sons with a special offer.

As part of the limited-period promotion, customers visiting the brand’s showrooms with either their father or son can avail a discount equivalent to half their father’s age on the entire collection.

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The offer aims to add a meaningful touch to the shopping experience while honoring the timeless relationship shared between generations.

The Father’s Day sale will be valid from June 19 to June 21 and will be available across all Mohanlal Sons outlets nationwide, as well as on their official website.