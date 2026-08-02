Mohanlal Sons announces Celebration Sale

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: The brand in garments, Mohanlal Sons here today announced its much awaited Celebration Sale making it a perfect opportunity to completely revamp your wardrobe.

As per a handout, there is a scheme for buying two garments and getting 45 per cent off on an exclusive range of designer men's and kids wear.

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The offer will be valid on brand's curated range of Short Kurtas, Party Wear Shirts, Jawahar Jackets, Kurta Pajamas, Coats, Suits, Indo-Westerns, Sherwanis and Fashion Accessories.

With a legacy of over 145 years, Mohanlal Sons continues to redefine elegance through superior craftsmanship, premium fabrics and timeless designs.

The brand welcomes shoppers to buy for weddings, festive occasions, business events or everyday style for getting the perfect outfit.

Mohanlal Sons offers a legacy of elegance, craftsmanship and trust for generations and is available countrywide, in stores and online at mohanlalsons.com.