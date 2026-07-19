Mohanlal Sons announces Celebration Sale with discounts up to 45%

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: Menswear brand Mohanlal Sons has announced its much-awaited Celebration Sale, offering discounts of up to 45 per cent on a wide range of designer men's and kids' wear.

As per a statement, the sale includes offers on short kurtas, party wear shirts, Jawahar jackets, kurta-pajamas, coats, suits, Indo-Western outfits, sherwanis and fashion accessories.

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It said the sale aims to give customers an opportunity to refresh their wardrobes for weddings, festive occasions, business events and everyday wear.

With a legacy of over 145 years, Mohanlal Sons is known for its premium fabrics, quality craftsmanship and classic designs.

The Celebration Sale is available at Mohanlal Sons stores across the country as well as on the company's online shopping platform mohanlalsons.com.