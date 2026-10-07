SRINAGAR, Oct 7: Mohammad Zaid Malik has become the first officer from the Jammu and Kashmir Police Service (JKPS) to head a branch office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Union Territory.

Malik was inducted into the premier national agency on September 29 on a deputation.

The officer, who joined JK Police Service in 2001, will be on deputation for four years, extendable to seven years.

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According to an order issued by NIA headquarters Tuesday, Malik has been posted as Superintendent of Police (NIA) in the agency’s branch office at Jammu.

Malik has more than two decades of experience in policing and counter-terrorist operations. He has been chief of at least three police districts during his career.