Mohalla Tech to invest Rs 100 cr in AI-led  micro-dramas in 2026; aims to cut costs by 70 pc

NEW DELHI, Aug 4: Mohalla Tech, the parent company of social media platforms ShareChat and Moj, on Tuesday announced an investment of up to Rs 100 crore through calendar year 2026 to scale its AI-generated micro-drama production.

The investment will be directed towards ramping up hiring for AI-specialised personnel and scaling tech-enabled production workflows.

The company aims to increase the share of AI-generated micro-dramas in its overall content mix from the current 10 per cent to 30-40 per cent by the end of 2026. "With a commitment of INR 100 crore to scale AI-generated micro-dramas, the company aims to build a strong pipeline of tech-enabled content having built a strong in-house deep-tech and AI-suite over the last few years," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the shift to AI-assisted production is expected to reduce overall production costs by 70 per cent.

Currently, traditional micro-drama productions in India cost approximately Rs 15-20 lakh per series.

Mohalla Tech's existing AI workflows have already reduced these costs by nearly 40 per cent by minimising the need for physical shoots and large crews, the company said.

The company records 850 million daily episodic video plays-equivalent to over 680 million minutes of content consumed daily.

It expects this figure to cross one billion daily plays in the upcoming quarter.

"We view AI not as a replacement for live-action storytelling, but as a complementary production layer that enables faster experimentation, lower costs by approximately 70 per cent, and greater content scalability across the micro-drama ecosystem," Ankush Sachdeva, Co-Founder & CEO at Mohalla Tech, said.

Currently, the ShareChat ecosystem serves approximately 70 million monthly active users of the micro-drama format, which the company claims represents nearly 70 per cent of India's estimated 100 million consumers in this category. (PTI)