‘Mogambo Modi’ Destroying Democracy, Will Have To Pay For His Crimes: Rahul Gandhi

CHENNAI, Oct 10: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that “Mogambo Modi” is destroying India's democracy, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay for the crimes he has committed against the country.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also accused Modi of attacking docmocracy directly and indulging in “vote chori”.

“PM Modi is silencing voices; as you saw in Delhi, the entire city was shut down, and police were beating students. The BJP also unleashed its goondas who beat up students,” Gandhi said at the sixth edition of his youth outreach initiative, ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’, here.