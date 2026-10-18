Modi’s governance model has unnerved opposition: Sat

Month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 17: J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma has said that the overwhelming public appreciation of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s governance model has unnerved Opposition parties, which are finding it difficult to counter BJP’s growing popularity, development-oriented policies and expanding public support.

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Sat Sharma was addressing an organisational review meeting of Samba district, convened by district president, Asha Rani, where he assessed the party’s organisational and political activities, particularly the month-long programmes undertaken under 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

Referring to the culmination of the nationwide campaign, organised from September 17 to October 17 to commemorate Modi’s 25 years of leadership, beginning as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001 and subsequently as Prime Minister, Sat Sharma said that the programmes received an overwhelming response across Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that BJP workers successfully carried the message of Modi’s pro-nation, pro-people and development-oriented governance to every nook and corner of the Union Territory, strengthening the party’s grassroot connection.

“Modi’s historic 25-year journey represents dedicated public service, transformative governance and commitment to the welfare of every section of society. The enthusiastic response to 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' reflects growing public confidence in his leadership and vision,” Sat Sharma said.

Taking a sharp dig at the Opposition parties, he said that their political frustration was evident from their continuous attempts to criticise BJP without presenting any credible base.

The massive appreciation of Modi’s governance model has completely unsettled the opposition. Instead of competing through performance and constructive politics, they are relying on misinformation, baseless allegations and political rhetoric.

Referring to the completion of two years of National Conference (NC) rule in Jammu and Kashmir, Sat Sharma alleged that the Government has failed to fulfil its major electoral promises and was attempting to divert attention from its shortcomings.

The meeting was attended by BJP State vice president, Rashpal Verma, State secretary, Arun Sharma, district general secretary, Rakesh Singh Sambyal, former DDC Chairman, Keshav Dutt Sharma, former DDCs, Subhash Bhagat and Ramesh Kumar, various ex Sarpanches other party functionaries.