NEW DELHI, Sept 13:

The VHP on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of showcasing India's cultural and spiritual heritage to world leaders during the BRICS summit will remain "unforgettable" in the promotion of global fraternity and welfare.

At Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the 18th BRICS summit, the prime minister on Saturday received the leaders of BRICS nations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and posed for pictures against a backdrop featuring the iconic Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

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The temple is one of the Char Dham shrines where Lord Ram is believed to have performed puja after his victory over demon king Ravana.

Before the start of the summit, Modi on Friday gave a copy of the Russian translation of Thirukkural -- the classical Tamil poem collection authored by legendary poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar -- during his bilateral meeting with Putin.

Thirukkural, a seminal work by much-revered Thiruvalluvar, contains words of wisdom on multiple subjects.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said Modi's decision to welcome global leaders at Bharat Mandapam against the backdrop of a depiction of the Rameswaram temple reflected India's rich spiritual traditions.

In a post on X, he said, "We are proud of our successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who welcomed world leaders at Bharat Mandapam during the BRICS summit against the backdrop of the Rameswaram temple, one of the four sacred Dhams of Hindus and dedicated to Lord Shiva."

"Prime Minister, we also commend you for gifting President Putin a world-famous Tamil literary work and subsequently giving all the global leaders a glimpse of the backdrop of one of our 12 Jyotirlingas, the great pilgrimage site in South India, thereby providing them an indirect glimpse of Indian culture, spiritual traditions and Lord Bholenath," he said.

Bansal said Modi's gesture of showcasing India's civilisational and spiritual heritage to the visiting leaders will remain "unforgettable" in the promotion of global fraternity and welfare. (PTI)