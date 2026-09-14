Modi’s diplomacy bridges deep divides, delivers BRICS consensus: Gaurav

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: BJP Spokesperson and Convenor, International Affairs, J&K, Gaurav Gupta has termed the successful conduct of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi and the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration a powerful demonstration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic leadership and India’s rapidly expanding influence in global affairs.

Gupta said the summit sent a clear message to the world that India is no longer merely participating in global diplomacy it is shaping it. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought countries with vastly different strategic interests to one table and successfully guided them towards consensus at a time when the world is facing unprecedented geopolitical tensions. This is the strength of New India and the credibility that India has earned under Modi’s leadership,” he said.

Advertisement

According to Gupta, the New Delhi Declaration’s call for maximum restraint, dialogue and diplomacy amid the Middle East crisis demonstrates India’s commitment to peace and responsible multilateralism. The declaration also expressed serious concern over attacks on civilian infrastructure and nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards.

Gupta said the gathering of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and leaders of other major emerging economies in New Delhi was itself a reflection of India’s growing diplomatic stature.

“Look at the BRICS table—China, Russia, Iran, the Gulf nations, Brazil, South Africa and other major economies. All these countries have different interests, but they came together in India. This is not coincidence; it is the result of India’s growing strategic credibility,” he asserted.

Taking a sharp dig at the Opposition, Gupta said its repeated attempts to undermine India’s foreign-policy achievements were increasingly disconnected from global reality.

“The Opposition is trapped in the politics of negativity. Whenever India achieves something on the international stage, they search for criticism instead of celebrating the national achievement. They should understand that Prime Minister Modi’s diplomacy is not about pleasing one power or another—it is about protecting India’s national interest,” Gupta said.