Modi’s 25 years of public service inspires people to contribute towards Viksit Bharat: Sat Sharma

BJP takes out Seva Jyoti Yatra across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/ SRINAGAR, Oct 7: The spirit of service, patriotism and nation-building echoed across Jammu & Kashmir as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized the 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' and 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabhas' across the Union Territory under the ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, marking 25 years of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's public service and dedication to the nation.

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The main programme was held at KK Resort, here, where BJP J&K president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma (CA), general secretary, (Org) Ashok Koul, MLAs, Sham Lal Sharma, Dr Narinder Singh, Yudhvir Sethi, Ch Vikram Randhawa, Arvind Gupta, Rajiv Bhagat, Surinder Bhagat, Mohan Lal, Prof Gharu Ram, and Devyani Rana, vice-president, Rakesh Mahajan, general secretary, Sanjita Dogra, along with party leaders, workers and local citizens, listened to the Prime Minister's inspiring address at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha. BJP senior leaders also pledged to spread the message of service, patriotism, public participation and nation-building among the masses. Rakesh Mahajan conducted the proceedings.

Addressing the gathering, Sat Sharma said that the Seva Jyoti Yatra is not merely a political or organizational programme, but a people-centric initiative to carry the message of service and national commitment to every section of society. He said that 25 years of Narendra Modi's public life represent a journey dedicated to the welfare of the people, strengthening the nation and building a self-reliant India.

Sat Sharma said that the BJP's Seva Sankalp Abhiyan seeks to transform the spirit of service into public participation, encouraging citizens and party workers to contribute towards the collective mission of Viksit Bharat. He said the vision of a developed India cannot be achieved by Government alone and requires the active participation and responsibility of every citizen.

The Seva Jyoti Yatra in Jammu proceeded from KK Resort to Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Chowk, where senior party leaders ceremonially placed the 'Jyot' and paid floral tribute by garlanding the statue of Pandit Prem Nath Dogra.

In Kashmir, LoP J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma, general secretary Mohammad Anwar Khan and Kulgam district president, Farooq Ashumji participated in the Seva Jyoti Yatra at Kulgam and listened to the Prime Minister's address.

Sunil Sharma said that the Prime Minister's 25-year journey in public service is an inspiration for BJP workers to remain connected with the people and dedicate themselves to nation-building. He said the Viksit Bharat Sankalp must become a collective resolve of every citizen.

Similar programmes were organized across the Union Territory. In Samba, Lok Sabha MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, vice president, Rekha Mahajan, MLAs Chander Prakash Ganga, Surjeet Singh Salathia and Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, along with district president, Asha Rani, participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha at Urban Farm, Sarore.

In Kathua, former Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh and senior leader Sanjay Kumar Baru led the Yatra, while in Ramban, general secretary, Baldev Singh Billawaria and district president, Neelam Langeh participated with party workers and citizens. In Reasi, general secretary, Gopal Mahajan, MLA, Kuldeep Raj Dubey, Baldev Raj Sharma and district president ,Rohit Dubey participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha.