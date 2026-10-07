Jammu, Oct 7: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public office is a reflection of the country's strong democratic tradition.

Participating in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha–Seva Jyoti Yatra' in his home constituency Udhampur, the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office, said it was rare in a democracy for a leader to repeatedly win elections over such a long period and continue to receive the people's mandate to govern.

"Prime Minister Modi has completed 25 years in public office - 12.5 years as Chief Minister of Gujarat and another 12.5 years as prime minister, without a break. I believe this is a remarkable record and a matter of pride and happiness for all of us. More importantly, it reflects the strength of our democratic tradition, where a leader has repeatedly won the people's mandate and been entrusted with the responsibility of governing," Singh told reporters at the event.

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He said while such continuity may be seen in dominant political systems or monarchies, democracies are generally marked by changes, challenges and electoral ups and downs.

"When you look at all of this together, it reflects a deep sense of dedication and commitment," he said.

The minister said Modi had earned the trust of the people through years of hard work, relentless effort and a spirit of service.

Referring to Modi's description of himself as the "Pradhan Sevak", he said the prime minister had built a relationship of trust with citizens across the country.

"We may not understand every decision that Modi ji takes today, but I believe that with time, we will certainly understand its significance," Singh said, adding that earning such a level of public trust requires years of dedication and self-discipline.

He said Modi's commitment to serving the nation was an inspiration for everyone and called upon people to imbibe those values in their own lives and contribute towards the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).