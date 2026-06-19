Modi’s 12 years a golden era for Ladakh

Tashi Gyalson

Twelve years of the Narendra Modi-led Government at the Centre-and his broader tenure in public leadership-are a golden era for Ladakh. The region has witnessed unprecedented growth, transformation, and development during this period, progress that had remained unachieved for several decades prior.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has brought Ladakh from the margins of policy attention to the forefront of national development, infrastructure planning, and strategic importance.

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One of the most historic achievements for the people of Ladakh has been the fulfilment of the long-pending and emotional demand for Union Territory status-an aspiration envisioned and consistently guided by His Eminence the Late Kushok Bakula Rinpoche. The grant of UT status has provided Ladakh with a Distinct Administrative identity, renewed hope, and a stronger institutional framework for future growth and self-governance.

The decision to create five new districts-Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar, and Drass- reflects the Government of India's commitment to decentralised governance, improved administrative efficiency, and responsive service delivery in geographically challenging regions. The move will help bring governance closer to villages and border communities.

The road connectivity across Ladakh has significantly improved under the Modi Government. The landmark projects such as the Nimmu-Padum-Darcha road, connected by BRO in 2024, along with other major initiatives undertaken through the Ladakh Administration-BRO partnership, which have transformed connectivity, boosted defence logistics, enhanced tourism, and stimulated local economic activity.

The key strategic road links, including Tangtse-Lukung and Khalsar-Shyok-Agham, once considered distant aspirations have steadily progressed. Improved surface connectivity, has reduced isolation, strengthened access to essential services, and reinforced national integration in frontier areas.

The expansion of transmission connectivity to Nubra, Nyoma, and Zanskar, demonstrate a strong national commitment to reliable energy supply and long-term regional development. In particular, the affiliation of Government schools in Ladakh with CBSE is a major reform that has aligned local education standards with the national framework and expanded opportunities for students.

The expansion of subsidised helicopter services has provided critical support to residents of remote and snowbound areas, particularly for medical emergencies and urgent travel, effectively serving as a lifeline in difficult terrain.

The sustained support to tourism, entrepreneurship, horticulture, agriculture, rural bridge connectivity, airport expansion, and water supply infrastructure has contributed to building a comprehensive and sustainable development ecosystem in Ladakh. The ongoing expansion of Leh airport is expected to further enhance regional connectivity and passenger capacity.

Zojila Tunnel, is a landmark project symbolising the Government's resolve to ensure all-weather connectivity between Ladakh and the rest of the country. The tunnel represents not only strategic importance but also a vital civilisational link.

Anyone wishing to understand the impact of Prime Minister Modi's 12 years of governance should visit Ladakh to witness the transformation firsthand. The people of Ladakh, this period represents a defining chapter in history that will be remembered in golden words.

The vision of a "Viksit Bharat by 2047" is steadily progressing through focused efforts in infrastructure, connectivity, welfare, and inclusive development, with Ladakh emerging as a clear example of this transformation.

Further adding another milestones Minister Nitin Gadkari also announced several major infrastructure projects for Ladakh aimed at strengthening connectivity and easing traffic movement in Leh and adjoining regions.

The Leh South Bypass (2-lane paved shoulder), with an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore and a length of 48 km, has been approved. The tendering process has been completed, and work is expected to commence shortly. The project will significantly reduce congestion in Leh by diverting through-traffic bound for Srinagar and Manali.

The Leh North Bypass (2-lane paved shoulder), estimated at Rs 200 crore with a length of 7.6 km, is currently under DPR preparation and is expected to receive approval within the year. This will facilitate smoother movement of vehicles heading toward Khardung La Pass without entering the city.

The Fatu La Twin-Tube Tunnel project, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore and a length of 2.6 km, is at the tendering stage and will provide all-weather connectivity between Leh, Kargil, and Srinagar while reducing travel distance by 8.5 km.

The Kela Tunnel at Chagla Pass, estimated at Rs 3,500 crore with a length of 8.5 km, is under DPR preparation and is expected to be awarded by March 2027. This project will improve connectivity towards Pangong Lake and facilitate movement between Zingral and Tangtse.

Additionally, four major tunnel projects spanning 31.6 km are planned to strengthen the Manali-Leh axis, with a total investment of Rs 16,750 crore. These include the Baralacha La Tunnel (13 km, Rs 8,800 crore; DPR by October 2026), Lachung La Tunnel (11 km, RS 4,500 crore; DPR by March 2027), and Tanglang La Tunnel (5 km, Rs 2,250 crore; DPR by December 2026).

(The writer is former Chairman Leh Hill Council)