Modi, Takaishi to inaugurate new Maruti plant, address joint eco forum

NEW DELHI, July 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, are set to virtually inaugurate Maruti Suzuki India's new manufacturing complex in Kharkhoda, Haryana, on Thursday, underscoring the increasing economic ties between the two countries.

The two prime ministers will also address the Joint Economic Forum being held here, after the inauguration. A large delegation of business leaders from Japan are part of Takaichi's deleation and will partcipate in the function along with Indian CEOs.

The automobile facility, Maruti Suzuki's fourth manufacturing plant in India, represents a planned investment of Rs 35,000 crore and is expected to become one of the country's largest automobile production hubs. Once fully operational, it will have the capacity to manufacture one million vehicles annually while creating more than 21,000 direct jobs, according to the company.

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Officials said the "project reflects the evolving priorities of both governments as they seek to deepen cooperation in advanced manufacturing, resilient supply chains and clean industrial growth."

Maruti Suzuki said the plant will run entirely on renewable electricity and incorporate artificial intelligence-enabled production systems, positioning it as a flagship for the company's transition towards more sustainable and technologically sophisticated manufacturing.

The forum is being co-organised by Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), NEDO, Keidanren, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), India's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and is expected to bring together senior policymakers and corporate executives from both countries.

One of the session, on Energy and Critical Minerals, will examine cooperation in securing resilient supply chains for energy resources and critical minerals, particularly against the backdrop of instability in West Asia and the accelerating global transition to clean energy.

Officials said that India and Japan are seeking "to broaden their long-standing economic partnership beyond traditional investment, placing greater emphasis on high-value manufacturing, and industrial resilience amid shifting global supply chains."

(UNI)