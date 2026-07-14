Modi, Shah Ready to Restore Statehood; NC Doesn't Know How to Ask for It: Altaf Bukhari
Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are willing to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, but alleged that the National Conference government does not know...
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Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are willing to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, but alleged that the National Conference government does not know how to effectively pursue or seek it. He said agitation should be the last resort and NC should hold wider consultations.
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