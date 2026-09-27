NEW DELHI, Sep 26: Amid calls for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today alleged that the poll panel chief was made in charge of "match-fixing" India's elections by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gandhi made this charge after sharing a post from Kerala Congress which cited media reports claiming that Kumar, a former IAS officer, had told a former Kerala chief secretary to contest on a BJP ticket after his retirement.

"First, Gyanesh Kumar - then a serving IAS officer - was used to recruit for the BJP.

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"Then Modi and Shah made him the umpire and put him in charge of match-fixing India's elections," Gandhi alleged in a post on X.

There was no immediate response from CEC Kumar on the claims made by Gandhi or Kerala Congress.

Kumar has come under attack and criticism by the opposition over the SIR exercise and after a media report claimed differences within the Election Commission.

The EC has, however, claimed that all decisions taken by it including on the SIR have been unanimous. (PTI)