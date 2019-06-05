Modi, Rajnath wish Men in Blue for World Cup

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narender Modi on Wednesday took to the twitter and wished Indian team just minutes before the team started their World Cup campaign against South Africa in Southampton, London.

As #TeamIndia begins it’s #CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire Team. May this tournament witness good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship. खेल भी जीतो और दिल भी ! #INDvSA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

India, on Wednesday, became the last of the ten participating teams to open their campaign in the tournament. All the other nine teams have already played their first games while some have also played two.

Apart from Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Ambassador to India Ken Juster also took the micro-blogging site and extended their greeting to Indian team.

India’s foray in the 2019 Cricket World Cup begins today with our boys playing against the South African team. I extend my best wishes to Captain @imVkohli and the entire Indian Cricket Team. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 5, 2019

”From all of us at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, we wish #TeamIndia great success in their upcoming #CWC19 matches! Go win India’s Third World Cup!#SportsBuildsBridges #MeninBlue,” Juster tweeted. (AGENCIES)