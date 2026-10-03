Modi hails Indian medal winners’ achievements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated India's Asian Games medallists, hailing their outstanding performances and described the women's hockey triumph as a "very special moment" for the sport in the country.

India surged into the top-five of the Asian Games medals tally with a brilliant six-gold haul on the penultimate day of competitions here.

"A very special moment for Indian Hockey! The people of India are rejoicing in the success of the Women's Hockey Team, who bring home the coveted Gold at the Asian Games and that too after over 4 decades. This is the result of outstanding skills and teamwork. Their determination is very inspiring as well. My best wishes to the team for their upcoming endeavours.

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"May this success contribute to Hockey's popularity across the nation," Modi said in a post on X.

India are now at the sole fifth position with 76 medals, including 16 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze. The country has more medals than fourth-placed Uzbekistan (65) but lags in the gold count by four.

Congratulating Sujeet Kalkal on winning the men's 65kg freestyle wrestling gold after a thrilling victory in the final, Modi said, "On his Asian Games debut, he has delivered India's first Wrestling Gold of this edition. It is indeed a memorable triumph!"

He wished the wrestler "the very best for the times to come".

"Gold for Ankush!" Modi wrote while congratulating Ankush on winning the men's 80kg boxing gold with an emphatic victory in the final.

"His passion and dedication are noteworthy. His success ensures that India's boxing campaign at the Asian Games ends on a great note," the Prime Minister said.

Calling Parveen's triumph in the women's 65kg boxing event "A magnificent Gold!", Modi said her hard-fought final victory was "a remarkable achievement that adds another glorious chapter to Indian boxing".

"Her success is deeply motivating and highlights her dedication to sporting excellence. My best wishes for her endeavours in the times ahead," he said.

Modi also congratulated Lovlina Borgohain on winning the women's 75kg boxing gold with an emphatic 5-0 victory in the final.

"A very fine performance from @LovlinaBorgohai!" he said, adding, "Her sporting journey reflects remarkable determination and excellence. Wishing her the very best for her upcoming endeavours."

The Prime Minister also congratulated archers Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod and Kirti on winning the women's recurve team gold, describing it as a historic achievement, while Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum won silver in the recurve mixed team event.

"A historic Gold that has delighted the entire nation. Congrats to Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Anil Mohod and Kirti on winning India's first-ever Gold Medal in the Women's Recurve Team event at the Asian Games.

"Their composure and precision in a closely fought final were remarkable. This landmark victory will inspire countless young archers across the country. India is proud of our champions! Best wishes to them for their upcoming endeavours," the PM said.

He also congratulated the Indian men's quadrant team on winning bronze in sepaktakraw, India's first-ever medal in the event, and sailor Nethra Kumanan on her bronze in the women's dinghy event.

The Prime Minister extended his best wishes to all the medal winners for their future endeavours and said their achievements would inspire a new generation of athletes. (PTI)