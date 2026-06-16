SRINAGAR, Jun 16 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that the governance and pension reforms initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 12 years are reaching a wider sections of employees and pensioners in Jammu & Kashmir following the transition of the erstwhile State into a Union Territory.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the reorganisation of Jammu & Kashmir led to a significant increase in the number of Central Government employees in the region, bringing with it certain initial workload and service-delivery challenges. These challenges, he said, have been progressively resolved through coordinated efforts of the Government and associated institutions, enabling employees and pensioners across the Union Territory to derive the benefits of the pension reforms introduced during the last ten years.

Dr. Jitendra Singh made a special mention of the role played by the Jammu & Kashmir Central Pensioners’ Associations, saying they have emerged as valuable partners in this transition. He said the Associations have not only extended full cooperation but have consistently brought issues to the notice of the Government along with practical suggestions for their resolution. Their constructive engagement, he said, has helped facilitate the transition of erstwhile State employees into the Central Government framework and contributed to the effective implementation of pension reforms across Jammu & Kashmir.

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The Minister said that as a result, pensioners and employees in Jammu & Kashmir are now increasingly benefiting from a series of citizen-centric initiatives launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting the wider reach of pension reforms that have transformed the pension administration landscape across the country over the last decade.

Addressing the 59th Pre-Retirement Counselling (PRC) Workshop and 13th Bankers’ Awareness Programme organised by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Srinagar, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Government has fundamentally changed the approach towards pensioners by placing their welfare, dignity and ease of living at the centre of policy making.

The programme was attended by Ms. Nivedita Shukla Verma, Secretary, Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare; Shri Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, UT of Jammu & Kashmir; Shri Amitava Chatterjee, MD & CEO, J&K Bank; and Shri Dhrubajyoti Sengupta, Joint Secretary (Pension), besides senior officers, bankers and employees approaching superannuation.

On the occasion, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare and Jammu & Kashmir Bank launched a collaborative initiative aimed at expanding pension-related services and improving accessibility for pensioners across the Union Territory. Dr. Jitendra Singh said the partnership would further strengthen service delivery mechanisms and enable a larger number of pensioners in Jammu & Kashmir to access the benefits of ongoing pension reforms with greater convenience.

The Minister said that one of the defining features of the last decade has been the transformation of the Department from being viewed primarily as a pension-processing institution to a department genuinely committed to Pensioners’ Welfare. He said the emphasis today is not merely on issuing Pension Payment Orders but on ensuring dignity, security, convenience and ease of living for pensioners and senior citizens.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the Bhavishya platform has brought about a major change in pension administration by enabling end-to-end digitisation of pension processing. Pension Payment Orders are now integrated with DigiLocker, ensuring seamless, paperless and transparent access to pension documents for retirees.

Referring to one of the most successful reforms introduced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance agenda, the Minister said the introduction of Digital Life Certificates through Face Authentication Technology has transformed the lives of pensioners by allowing them to submit life certificates from their homes using mobile phones. He said the initiative has significantly enhanced ease of living for senior citizens and reduced their dependence on physical visits to banks and offices.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the nationwide Digital Life Certificate campaign conducted in November 2025 witnessed unprecedented participation, with over 1.91 crore Digital Life Certificates generated across the country, including more than 1.16 crore through Face Authentication Technology, demonstrating the growing acceptance of digital governance among pensioners.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the Government has also strengthened grievance redressal through CPENGRAMS, thematic review mechanisms and National Pension Adalats, enabling faster resolution of pension-related grievances. Reforms relating to family pension, additional pension, retirement benefits and cases involving missing employees have further strengthened the social security architecture for pensioners and their families, he added.

The Minister said that the Government has consistently worked to preserve institutional memory and encourage continued engagement of retiring employees through the Anubhav platform. He said retiring employees are encouraged to share their experiences, innovations and best practices, creating a valuable repository of knowledge for future generations of public servants. He also welcomed the launch of the Anubhav Scheme 2026, aimed at recognising exemplary contributions made by retiring government employees.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the increasing number of pensioners in India reflects rising life expectancy and improving quality of life. Employees retiring from Government service today possess immense experience, expertise and institutional knowledge, making them valuable contributors to society even after retirement.

The Minister said the objective of Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshops is not only to familiarise employees with pension procedures and retirement benefits but also to help them prepare for a meaningful and productive post-retirement life. Such initiatives ensure that the experience and expertise accumulated by retiring employees continue to contribute to society and national development.

Calling upon retiring employees to remain active participants in India’s development journey, Dr. Jitendra Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasised that every citizen has a role in the making of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. Senior citizens and pensioners, with their vast experience and wisdom, have an equally important role in this national mission, he added.