Modi Govt transformed neglected border areas into developed region: Dr Jitendra

‘JK Bank branches increased to 55 from 31 in Kathua’

Avtar Bhat

HIRANAGAR, Oct 25: Maintaining that Modi Government transformed neglected border areas into developed region, Union Minister in PMO with independent charge of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Ministries, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that this can be gauged from the fact that there were only 31 branches of JK Bank in Kathua district up to 2014 which have been projected to 55 during last 12 years of BJP rule.

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Talking to reporters on the sidelines of inauguration of Bank's Easy Business Unit at village Chakra, Dr Jitendra Singh said that 11 more branches of the Bank are in pipeline while 13 were added in last 12 years. He said in last 70 years of earlier Governments only 31 branches were established in this entire district while 24 were added in 12 years of Modi rule.

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Dr Jitendra Singh said that the region also faced political discrimination over the years for vote bank politics through the hands of earlier Governments and Modi Government has done away with that soon after taking over the reins of Government at Delhi in 2014.

``The glaring example of this discrimination was that 4 percent reservation was given to people on Line of Actual Control (LAC) while the people living on International Border (IB) were deprived of the same though the problems of the denizens were the same,. Soon after the Modi Government took over this discrimination was undone and the IB people were also given the benefit of four percent reservation,'' he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the situation of roads was worst in entire border belt earlier and people were moving on Tangas but now there is a good network of roads up to Zero Line.

With the construction of Expressway Corridor from holy township of Katra to Delhi the people now prefer to visit Delhi in their own vehicles instead of travelling by air or train.

He announced that the foundation stone of Homeopathic College will be laid soon and work on Arun Jaitley Stadium will also start within some time.

Dr Jitendra Singh made it clear that people should now have the trust and faith that their areas will not be neglected and ignored during Modi era despite living in far off village or a hamlet.

Earlier to facilitate access to banking services for the local population, the Minister inaugurated The Easy Business Unit at Village Chakra in Hiranagar, Kathua,. The facility is aimed at bringing banking services closer to residents and enabling convenient access to financial transactions, Government welfare schemes and digital banking facilities.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir have come a long way on the path of development since 2014. Recalling the challenges faced by residents earlier, he said that several areas suffered from inadequate road connectivity, lack of mobile communication infrastructure and limited access to basic amenities.

The Minister said that the development approach under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to ensure that people receive the benefits of development irrespective of their geographical location or political choices. He said that the focus has been on regional equity and democratisation of opportunities, ensuring that development reaches people in border areas as well as those living in more accessible regions.

Highlighting improvements in border infrastructure, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that road connectivity has been strengthened in areas that earlier remained difficult to access. Roads now extend up to the Zero Line in several stretches along the international border, facilitating movement and improving access for residents and security personnel. He also referred to the installation of mobile towers using technology suited to the requirements of border areas, including directed-signal systems designed with security considerations. These measures have helped improve communication infrastructure in areas where connectivity was previously limited.

The Minister also highlighted the construction of bunkers in border areas in accordance with prescribed security standards to protect residents during cross-border firing. He said that improved infrastructure and security arrangements have contributed to greater confidence among border residents and helped address the circumstances that earlier compelled families to migrate. He described the development of border areas as an important example of efforts to improve living conditions and strengthen public confidence in governance.

On financial inclusion, the Minister said that banking services have become essential in a period when citizens increasingly depend on technology and digital platforms for financial transactions and access to Government services. He said that the expansion of banking infrastructure and the implementation of inclusive financial policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have contributed to a change in public attitudes towards formal banking, digital transactions and entrepreneurship. Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), more than 59 crore bank accounts have been opened across the country, enabling people to access formal banking services and receive government benefits directly into their accounts under Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT).

The Minister also highlighted the role of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana in providing collateral-free loans to eligible micro and small entrepreneurs, helping them establish or expand their businesses. These initiatives, he said, have supported self-employment and improved access to institutional finance.

Dr Jitendra Singh referred to the PM Vishwakarma scheme, which supports artisans and craftspeople engaged in traditional occupations through skill training, toolkit incentives, digital transaction incentives and access to collateral-free credit. He said that such initiatives are intended to strengthen traditional livelihoods, improve skills and create better economic opportunities.

The Minister highlighted the expansion of J&K Bank's branch network in the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Parliamentary constituency. In Udhampur, the network has expanded from 26 to a projected 38 branches, with 10 new branches made functional and two in the pipeline. In Doda, the number of branches has increased from 53 to a projected 92, with 31 new branches operationalised and eight in the pipeline, he said adding that the expansion is aimed at improving access to banking services, facilitating DBT and supporting the implementation of Government welfare and livelihood schemes.

Referring to major infrastructure projects, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that improvements in connectivity have been a priority despite the challenging terrain and geographical conditions of Jammu and Kashmir.

He highlighted the importance of sports facilities in providing young people with opportunities to pursue their interests and participate in organised sporting activities.

He emphasised that transparent policies and effective delivery of public services are essential for building trust between citizens and the Government. He said that people increasingly expect tangible results in the form of roads, connectivity, educational facilities, financial services and other development works, and that governance must respond to these expectations through timely and accountable implementation.

MLA Rajiv Jasrotia, Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma, and Divisional Head, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Ashok Gupta also spoke on the occasion.