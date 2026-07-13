Modi Govt Silent On Corruption In Education; Time For Revolution In This Sector: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Jul 13: Ahead of his second interaction with students under the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' initiative, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said India's education system has now become a "dishonest extortion mechanism" and asserted that now it is time for a revolution in this sector.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also alleged that in the face of corruption in the election system, the Modi government and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have chosen silence, turning their face away from accountability.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Corrupt, unjust, biased, dishonest – these four words are not mine, these are what the country's students are using today for India's education system. And the truth is – India's education system has now become a dishonest extortion mechanism."

Advertisement

The system that was meant to prepare children for their future is today pushing them and their families into debt, stress and despair, the former Congress chief said.

"It is this corruption that has given birth to the paper leak mafia, which robs years of hard work from millions of preparing students in one fell swoop. Here, guilty vendors and officials get tenders and promotions. And who gets the punishment? The students, who are left alone with their shattered dreams," Gandhi said.

"The Modi government and the education minister are watching all this. But they have chosen silence – turning their face away from accountability. And the media? Just a long silence. Enough is enough – now is the time for a revolution in education," Gandhi said.

He also urged students to join him in Dehradun on July 17 to amplify 'Chhatron ki Goonj' further.

Gandhi addressed the first 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rally in Kota, Rajasthan, on June 17. He would be addressing similar rallies in other cities as well.

At the Kota event, Gandhi described India's education system as a "rejection system" rather than a selection process, alleging that it places excessive financial burden and stress on students and middle-class families.

Gandhi also termed the current education structure "extremely stressful and unfair".

"India's education system is an extortion machine. We want a system that allows you to dream big," he had said, adding that young people in the country are being subjected to "too much pain, stress and unhappiness".

Interacting with students on the issues of paper leaks and unemployment, Gandhi also said that India's education system puts pressure on children, stresses them and crushes them. (Agencies)