Modi govt lifted 25 cr people out of poverty, Congress couldn’t do it: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

RAIPUR, Jun 13: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said poverty was not eliminated during the Congress’ more than six decades in power, while the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty in the past 12 years.

Addressing a media conclave in Raipur to showcase the achievements of the BJP-led government under Modi in the past 12 years, Singh said Modi understands the hardships of the poor because he was born and raised in poverty.

He also drew a contrast between Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to target the latter.

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“Twenty-five crore people have been brought above the poverty line under the Modi government. During the Congress era, the slogan ‘Indira ji ko layenge, aadhi roti khayenge, garibi ko mitayenge’ was raised about eradicating poverty, but poverty remained,” he said.

PM Modi fought against poverty and helped people rise above it. Schemes such as ‘Lakhpati Didi’ are aimed at further improving the lives of the poor, said the Union Textiles Minister.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Singh referred to the Congress leader’s 2008 visit to the home of Kalavati Bandurkar, a farmer’s widow in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district.

“During the UPA government, a yuvraj (prince) went to Kalavati's house along with media to understand poverty. Modi was born in a poor family and lived through poverty. Yuvraj climbs onto trucks to understand the lives of drivers, while Modi served tea to labourers and porters. That is the difference,” he said.

The BJP has achieved a “century of victories” (in polls), from village panchayats to Parliament, while the Congress has scored a “century of defeats”, Singh claimed.

“We have governments in 22 states. Prime Minister Modi has worked for both the development and preservation of heritage during the last 12 years. Those who abuse Modi have only accumulated electoral defeats,” he said.

Singh said Modi remains deeply connected with the people and has worked under the guiding principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”.

Countries across the world now want to strengthen ties with India, whose global standing has risen significantly under Modi’s leadership, he said. Singh said the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) under the ‘One Nation, One Tax’ framework was a landmark step towards strengthening the economy.

Tax collections have risen from around Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 2.42 lakh crore. Twenty-two countries have been doing trade with India in the Indian rupee, he said, calling it a matter of pride for every Indian. The Union Budget size has expanded from Rs 16 lakh crore to Rs 53.5 lakh crore during the Modi government’s tenure, he said.

Under PM Modi, India has moved from the 10th position to among the top global economies, the minister said, adding that the size of the country’s economy has grown from around USD2 trillion to USD4.25 trillion.

Singh also said that foreign direct investment (FDI) had grown from Rs 18 lakh crore to Rs 83 lakh crore, while exports had increased from Rs 28 lakh crore to Rs 83 lakh crore under Modi government.

He said inflation has been reduced from double digits to five per cent during the Modi government’s tenure.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sai congratulated PM Modi on completing 12 years in office and described the period as a “golden and historic era” in India’s development journey.

Sai said Modi views himself not as the prime minister but as the country’s “Pradhan Sevak” (people’s chief servant and considers all Indians as members of his family.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, a new India is being built, prosperous, strong and secure. India neither provokes anyone nor spares those who threaten its interests,” Sai said.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, he said more than 58 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts have been opened, over 81 crore people continue to receive free food grains, and more than 60 crore Ayushman Bharat health cards have been issued.

He said over four crore houses have been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, more than 11 crore women have received free LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme, and millions of households have gained access to tap water and sanitation facilities through flagship central schemes. (Agencies)