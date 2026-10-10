Modi Govt initiatives should translate into opportunities for SCs: Balbir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Referring to the recent directions issued by the Department of Financial Services of Union Finance Ministry to State and Union Territory Level Bankers’ Committees to furnish scheme-wise and bank-wise details of Scheduled Caste beneficiaries under various financial assistance programmes, Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson and former Vice Chairman, Balbir Ram Rattan has welcomed the Modi Government’s initiative, describing it as a significant step towards strengthening transparency, accountability and effective implementation of welfare schemes.

Balbir said that the directions, following the intervention of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, underline the importance of ensuring that financial assistance reaches deserving beneficiaries. The requirement to submit an action-taken report would help review the performance of banking institutions and identify shortcomings in the delivery of financial benefits.

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He said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s emphasis on financial inclusion and inclusive development has brought greater attention to the economic aspirations of disadvantaged communities. Such initiatives must translate into meaningful opportunities for Scheduled Caste families seeking financial independence and better livelihoods.

Balbir observed that welfare schemes achieve their real purpose only when eligible beneficiaries can access them without unnecessary difficulties. Complicated documentation, inadequate awareness, procedural delays and lack of proper guidance often create obstacles for unemployed youth, women and aspiring entrepreneurs.

He urged banks and concerned departments in Jammu and Kashmir to adopt a more responsive approach towards Scheduled Caste applicants and organise special awareness camps in areas having substantial SC populations.