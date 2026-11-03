Modi Govt for equal opportunities to SCs, OBCs, women: BJP

Kashyap, Sat address Morchas’ meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Accusing previous governments of using Scheduled Castes, OBC and women communities merely as vote banks without ensuring their genuine empowerment, Reena Kashyap, MLA Himachal Pradesh and Seh-Prabhari, J&K BJP, called upon the three Morchas to expose the politics of appeasement and vote-bank calculations and strengthen the BJP's connect with every section of society.

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Addressing a joint meeting of Mahila Morcha, SC Morcha and OBC Morcha at the party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here in the presence of Sat Sharma, president, J&K BJP and Rajya Sabha MP, she emphasized that social empowerment must translate into dignity, representation and equal opportunities.

Reena Kashyap said that the BJP believes in empowering communities rather than keeping them dependent on political promises. She said that under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's leadership, women, SCs and OBCs have received greater recognition in governance and development. She urged Morcha functionaries to challenge misleading narratives spread by political opponents, highlight the achievements of the Government and take the party's message directly to the people. She stressed that organizational strength must be reflected in meaningful public engagement and the resolution of people's everyday concerns.

Sat Sharma said that the Opposition's politics has repeatedly revolved around slogans and electoral calculations, while the BJP is committed to delivering development and social justice on the ground. He asserted that the Modi Government has brought a decisive change in the approach towards women and socially disadvantaged communities by expanding opportunities, strengthening welfare delivery and ensuring dignity and participation.

Sat Sharma further said that the BJP does not believe in dividing society into political vote banks but in bringing every section together in the collective mission of nation-building. He called upon the three Morchas to expose the opposition's double standards and ensure that the party's policies and achievements reach every household.

J&K BJP general secretaries, Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria and Gopal Mahajan also addressed the meeting, emphasizing coordinated organizational efforts and stronger grassroots outreach.

The meeting was attended by SC Morcha president, Dharminder Kumar, OBC Morcha president, Brahmjyot Satti and Mahila Morcha president, Neha Mahajan, along with other Morcha functionaries.