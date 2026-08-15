Modi Govt corrected UPA’s discrimination of denying 4 pc reservations to IB residents: Dr Jitendra

Tiranga Yatra up to Zero Line on Indo-Pak border

Avtar Bhat

KATHUA, Aug 14: Hitting out at previous Governments at erstwhile State and Centre, Union Minister in PMO with Independent Charge of Science Technology and Earth Sciences Ministries, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that they discriminated towards the people living along International Border in J&K.

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Talking to reporters in the sidelines of Tiranga Yatra taken up to Zero Line in Hiranagar Sector near here on Friday, Dr Jitendra Singh alleged that previous Governments both at erstwhile State and Centre discriminated with people living along IB by depriving them of four percent reservation benefits which were given to the people along Line of Control.

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He said this was done by Congress-led UPA Government and National Conference (NC) who ruled State and Centre pure on the basis of vote bank politics. But this discrimination was undone soon after Narendra Modi took over as PM in 2014 who paid attention for the welfare and development of all those areas and regions which were hitherto neglected by previous Governments, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said in last over 10 years there was total transformation in border areas of Jammu with construction of roads up to Zero Line, bridges on various rivers and streams, Mobile towers, toilets as well as community bunkers to provide security to the people living along IB and LoC during the time of border skirmishes.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that community bunkers proved so safe and secure for the people that during the last year's Operation Sindoor the people took refuge in these bunkers and did not agree to migrate to other areas.

He said on the call of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Tiranga Yatra is being held across the country with Tricolours being hoisted on every household. Besides, the Vande Matram has been made the National Song and Parliament passed a Bill in this regard recently. The nation is also celebrating the 150 years of Vande Matram and it is fast moving to attain the Viksit Bharat dream of PM Modi by 2047, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh also announced that Government has decided to declare border belt as Smart border and its beginning will be made from J&K.

Earlier Dr. Jitendra Singh, led a "Tiranga Yatra" up to Zero Line International Border in the Hiranagar Sector of district Kathua, reaffirming the spirit of patriotism, nationalism and national unity. The rally culminated at the Zero Point on the Indo-Pak IB in village Bobiya.

Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed his appreciation for the dedication and service of the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel guarding the nation's frontier. He said that the BSF plays a critical role in ensuring the country's security both during war and in times of peace.

Paying tribute to the BSF jawans deployed along the border, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that this area has historically faced the challenge of cross-border firing, but people are able to live peacefully and sleep without fear because they know that the soldiers remain awake through the night, guarding the nation's borders. He said the service and sacrifice of the security personnel are a great contribution to the nation.

The Minister also commended the BSF personnel for their commendable management of the recent flood situation, saying that their role goes beyond border guarding. Their prompt response during emergencies, relief work and assistance to civilians demonstrate their commitment to the people and the nation.

Dr Jitendra Singh was briefed about BSF's "Smart Border" reinforcement starting from this sector.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Tiranga Yatra is being organised in the spirit of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's vision of "Har Ghar Tiranga", which has given a renewed impetus to nationalism and national pride. He said that Tiranga Yatras are being held across the country, with people from all walks of life participating enthusiastically and displaying the National Flag at their homes and in public spaces.

Referring to the 79th Independence Day, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the journey towards the centenary of Independence in 2047 is equally significant, when Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat is envisaged to be realised. He called upon citizens, particularly the youth, to contribute actively to this national endeavour.

He said that the Modi Government has taken significant steps to strengthen the spirit of national pride, including giving due recognition to "Vande Mataram", further reinforcing the country's cultural and national consciousness. He said that the renewed nationalism visible across the country is an important part of the journey towards a stronger and more confident India.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Tiranga Yatra at Bobiya is in keeping with Prime Minister, Modi's vision of bringing the spirit of patriotism to every household and making citizens active participants in the nation-building process.

The Minister highlighted the unprecedented development witnessed in Kathua and the wider Jammu region over the past decade. He said that after 2014, the region entered a new era of development, with major improvements in connectivity, infrastructure, healthcare, education, industry and other essential sectors.

He said that the previous ten years have witnessed unprecedented development in the region and that the Modi Government has worked to address the deficiencies and gaps that had accumulated over the years. He said that the Government has "made up for all the shortcomings" through focused development and implementation of major projects, without discrimination, ensuring that the benefits of development reach all sections of society.

The Minister said that areas along the international border, which had historically faced difficulties owing to inadequate infrastructure and connectivity, have witnessed a major transformation. He highlighted the construction of border bunkers, mobile towers, roads upto zero line, 4% reservation along IB and strengthening of border infrastructure, along with improved road and rail connectivity and other development initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and quality of life of border residents.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also highlighted the Government's focus on strengthening border security through technology and innovation. He said that the concept of a "Smart Border" is being advanced through the use of new technologies and innovative solutions to prevent infiltration, strengthen surveillance and provide more effective protection to the country's frontiers.

The Minister said that the development journey of this area reflects the Government's focus on ensuring that the benefits of development reach every section of society, including people living in border and rural areas.

The Tiranga Yatra witnessed enthusiastic participation by local residents, youth and supporters, who marched with the National Flag and expressed their commitment to the unity, integrity and progress of the nation.