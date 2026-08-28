Modi Govt Committed To Give Special Provisions Under Art 371 to Ladakh: Kiren Rijiju
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said Modi Govt is committed to give special provision under Art 371 to Ladakh. He said this announcement made in this regard was made by home minister Amit...
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said Modi Govt is committed to give special provision under Art 371 to Ladakh. He said this announcement made in this regard was made by home minister Amit Shah. He said this process is taking place with creation of seven districts and seven district councils. Rijiju today attended the Silver Jubilee Celebration of Druk Padma Karpo School, Leh
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