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Home / Videos / Modi Govt Committed To Give Special Provisions  Under Art 371 to Ladakh: Kiren Rijiju

Modi Govt Committed To Give Special Provisions  Under Art 371 to Ladakh: Kiren Rijiju

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said Modi Govt is committed to give special provision under Art 371 to Ladakh. He said this announcement made in this regard  was made by home minister Amit...

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Daily Excelsior
05:30 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said Modi Govt is committed to give special provision under Art 371 to Ladakh. He said this announcement made in this regard  was made by home minister Amit Shah. He said this process is taking place with creation of seven districts and seven district councils. Rijiju today attended the Silver Jubilee Celebration of Druk Padma Karpo School, Leh

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