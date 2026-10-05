Modi Gifts Award-Winning Indian Cheeses, Kashmiri Walnut Panel To Swiss President

NEW DELHI, Oct 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gifted three special Indian cheeses – Gulmarg, Konark and Yeoor – and a hand-carved Kashmiri walnut wood wall panel to Swiss President Guy Parmelin, showcasing India's rich and growing traditions of cheese-making and handicrafts.

Parmelin began his three-day visit to India on Monday. This is his first state visit to the country and his second visit this year, having previously attended the AI Impact Summit in February.

Gulmarg, a French-style cheese, is a heart-shaped, soft and creamy Brie made from pasteurised cow's milk, with a snowy-white rind and earthy, mushroom-like notes. It received a Super Gold award at the 2026 Mundial do Queijo do Brasil, an international competition for cheese and dairy products.