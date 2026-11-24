NEW DELHI, Nov 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali, saying the auspicious festivals carry the message of benevolence through service.

"Heartfelt wishes to all of you on Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali. This auspicious festival carries the message of benevolence through service," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

He expressed hope that the tradition, enriched by sacred bathing, charity, and the offering of lamps (Deepdaan), would infuse everyone's life with devotion, faith, and positivity.

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Kartik Purnima, also known as Raas Purnima, holds a special place in Hindu spiritual traditions because of its connection with Lord Krishna and Radha.

Celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik, it marks the divine Maha Raas of Krishna and the gopis in Braj.

Dev Deepawali, revered as the "Deepawali of the Gods", is believed to mark the occasion when gods descend to Earth to bathe in the sacred waters of the Ganga and bless the holy city of Kashi (Varanasi). (AGENCIES)