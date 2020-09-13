NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi dedicates to nation three petroleum
sector projects in Bihar worth more than Rs 900 crore.
Bihar was plagued by mindset where road projects were
sneered at with query what is it worth for those without vehicles, says PM Narendra Modi.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has a very important role to play in taking Bihar forward on the path to progress said PM Narendra Modi. (agencies)
Modi dedicates to nation three petroleum sector projects in Bihar
NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi dedicates to nation three petroleum
Editorial
5-point roadmap agreement between India & China
First Unani Medical College in J&K