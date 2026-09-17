NEW DELHI, Sept 17: Describing the Prime Minister as the "creator of modern India", BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday greeted Narendra Modi on his birthday, saying his 25 years of "tapasya" had brought changes in the lives and thinking of crores of Indians.

He also said that India is scaling new heights of development and self-reliance under his guidance.

Born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, Modi turned 76 on Thursday.

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In a post in Hindi on X, Nabin said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leader of 140 crore people of the country and the embodiment of service to the nation and dedication.

Nabin said Modi's journey, guided by the resolve of 'nation first', has been an inspiring saga of service, good governance, and public welfare.

It is not merely the journey of an individual, but also that of the collective dream of the people of the country, which PM Modi has given direction through his actions and steadfast commitment, the BJP chief said.

Nabin further said that under PM Modi's guidance, India is scaling new heights of development and self-reliance, and steadily advancing on the global stage with a renewed identity and strength.

"I pray to the Almighty to grant you excellent health, a long life, and the strength to continue serving the nation," the BJP president said.

Nabin also inaugurated a blood donation camp at the party headquarters here and donated blood, marking the start of the BJP's month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

Modi's birthday is being observed as 'Seva Diwas', with blood donation camps being organised across the country.

In the evening, the party will also organise the 'aashirwad ka diya' programme, under which party workers will light lamps as a gesture of gratitude for Modi's 25 years in public service.

People have also been urged to do the same at their homes between 6 pm and 7 pm.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the camp, Nabin described Modi as the "creator of modern India", saying that his birthday is being observed as Seva Diwas, with blood donation camps being organised across the country.

"Today is also the day when we worship Lord Vishwakarma. We can say that along with the creator, today is also the birthday of the creator of modern India, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," he said.

Nabin said Modi's 25 years of "tapasya" have brought changes in the lives and thinking of crores of Indians.

"I believe that not only in people's lives, but also in the thinking of lakhs and crores of Indians, there has been a change. Today, every Indian is moving forward and working with the spirit of 'nation first'," he said.

He said people across the country will light 'Aashirwad ka Diya' on Modi's birthday and pray for his long life and success.

Nabin said the campaign will also reinforce the vision of a Viksit Bharat and the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.

"The India that is moving ahead on the path of development, the India that is progressing as a Viksit Bharat and is making its own place on the world stage, we are all associated with this campaign under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is taking that India towards the dream of a developed India by 2047," he said. (PTI)