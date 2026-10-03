Modi attends all-faith prayer meeting on Gandhi Jayanti, interacts with students

NEW DELHI, Oct 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended an all-faith prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti - Mahatma Gandhi's assassination spot – and interacted with school students who performed the bhajan 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also attended the event, which was organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

"Joined the prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti. We recalled the timeless message of Bapu. A key highlight was the interaction with my young friends," Modi said on X.

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After the prayer meeting, the prime minister interacted with school children who performed the bhajan with musical instruments.

He shook hands with some of the students and blessed others. The children were seen enthusiastically conversing with the prime minister, answering all his questions.

Modi also interacted with and greeted religious leaders from various faiths.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar and was assassinated on January 30, 1948, in Delhi. (PTI)