NEW DELHI, Nov 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday during which Modi conveyed India's readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict with Russia.

After their talk, Zelenskyy said it is important that India identifies what steps it can take and what dialogue it can pursue with other leaders to help bring the war to an end.

"India is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and we are counting on these efforts to continue," the Ukrainian president said in a post on 'X'.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that Modi reaffirmed India's human-centric approach and reiterated India's consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Modi conveyed India's readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at the peaceful resolution of the conflict, the PMO said.

During the telephonic conversation, President Zelenskyy shared his perspective on recent developments related to the ongoing conflict, it said.

The two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen India-Ukraine bilateral cooperation in various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two peoples.

"Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy. We reviewed our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine ties," PM Modi said on 'X'.

"I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and various efforts to restore peace. Reiterated India's firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution," he said.

Zelenskyy said he briefed Modi on the latest diplomatic developments.

"We are actively preparing on every item on the agenda for the meeting in Abu Dhabi," he said.

The Ukrainian president said his country has always taken a constructive approach, and Russia must show the same readiness to de-escalate.

"The prime minister (Modi) has said more than once, including directly to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not to continue it. It is important that India identify what steps it can take and what dialogue it can pursue with other leaders to help bring the war to an end," he said.

Zelenskyy said food security could be one such area.

"We discussed Russia's blocking of grain exports via the Black Sea. India is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and we are counting on these efforts to continue," he said.

The Ukrainian president said Russia must understand that the global economy and hundreds of millions of people around the world are suffering because of blocked sea routes.

"We agreed that our teams will stay in touch on these and other bilateral issues," Zelenskyy said.

In August, Zelenskyy said Kyiv was counting on "India's contribution to ending the war with Russia".

Zelenskyy, in a social media post, said Ukraine appreciates India's dedication to "peace and dialogue".

"Now, as the entire world strives to end this horrible war with dignity and lasting peace, we count on India's contribution," Zelenskyy said.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said Modi has "very good ideas" on a mutual settlement of the Ukraine conflict and raises the issue at "every meeting".

"As for Prime Minister Modi's position on ending wars, I can say that he is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good, even friendly relations, including at the personal level, constantly raises the issue and asks questions about ending the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also said that India has declared its readiness to make a feasible contribution to resolving the Ukraine conflict and Russia is grateful to New Delhi for such readiness and the ideas. (PTI)