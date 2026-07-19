Moderate Rain Brings Relief From Heatwave In Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Jul 19: Moderate rainfall was experienced in most parts of Kashmir on Sunday, bringing respite from the heatwave.

The rains came a day after most weather stations in the valley recorded above normal maximum temperatures.

Srinagar had on Saturday registered a maximum temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius, which was the hottest day this year.

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The heatwave had forced extension of summer vacations in the valley schools till July 22, officials said here.

The rainfall, however, led to waterlogging in several parts of Srinagar, with roads inundated and storm drains overflowing in areas such as Khanyar, the officials said.