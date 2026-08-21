Model Recruitment Rules For GMCs To Be Notified By September 30

Sakeena Itoo reviews progress on formulation of MRRs

SRINAGAR, Aug 21: The Model Recruitment Rules (MRRs) for Non-Gazetted cadre in all GMCs of Jammu and Kashmir will be notified by the 30th September, 2026.

This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo today at Civil Secretariat here in the backdrop of protests by employees of newly established Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) of Jammu and Kashmir regarding non-availability of recruitment rules.

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The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary ARI and Trainings, Shabnam Kamili; Special Secretary, ARI, Narinder Khajuria; Director Health, Riyaz Ahmad; Additional Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Anil Kumar; Deputy Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr. Murtaza Rashid, as well as representatives of the protesting employees from GMCs of Anantnag and Baramulla.

The meeting held detailed discussions on the proposed recruitment framework aimed at ensuring a transparent, uniform and streamlined mechanism for filling various Non-Gazetted positions required for the effective functioning of the newly established medical colleges and their associated institutions.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, the Minister emphasised that the recruitment rules should be comprehensive, practical and aligned with the functional requirements of the newly established GMCs. She called for close coordination among the concerned departments and directed that the exercise be completed within a stipulated timeframe so that the recruitment process for the required Non-Gazetted manpower can be taken forward without unnecessary delay.

The Minister directed the ARI Trainings and health department to notify the recruitment rules by 30th September to ensure career progression of employees working in these prestigious medical institutions.

She stressed the need to maintain uniformity across institutions while ensuring that the rules adequately address the specific manpower requirements of different departments and services.

Sakeena Itoo directed the concerned officers to undertake a thorough examination of the existing recruitment rules and relevant provisions before finalising the Model Recruitment Rules. She called for incorporating clear provisions regarding eligibility criteria, qualifications, experience, recruitment methodology, promotional avenues and other service-related matters.

The Minister underscored that a well-defined recruitment framework is essential for strengthening institutional capacity and ensuring availability of adequate human resources in the newly established medical colleges. She called for expediting the process while maintaining due diligence and adherence to prescribed procedures.

“Recruitment rules must be clear, transparent and responsive to the actual requirements of our institutions. The newly established GMCs need a robust human-resource framework so that they can function efficiently and deliver quality services to students and patients,” the Minister said.

She further directed the officers to examine all aspects comprehensively and prepare the draft rules in consultation with all relevant stakeholders, ensuring that there is no ambiguity or scope for procedural delays at the implementation stage.

Later, the Minister also requested the protesting employees of all GMCs to immediately call off the strike, as they are the pillar of strength of the healthcare care system of Jammu and Kashmir. She assured them that their other concerning issues will also be redressed on priority.