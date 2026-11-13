Model Academy holds painting competition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: Model Academy, the prestigious school of MIER, organised a painting competition on the theme of diabetes awareness, followed by a prize distribution ceremony, to sensitise students about the disease, its prevention and the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

The competition provided students an opportunity to express their understanding of diabetes through art. The themes included healthy lifestyle, balanced calorie intake, prevention of diabetes, control of blood sugar, importance of insulin and awareness about the disease.

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The competition was conducted in two categories. In the Junior Category (Classes VII-IX), Ritvik Gupta (Class VIII) secured first position, followed by Abhinash Maharana (Class VII) and Aamya Digra (Class VIII) in second and third positions, respectively. In the Senior Category (Classes X-XII), Raghav Heer (Class XI) bagged first position, while Vanshika (Class XII) and Samaira Mahajan (Class XI) secured second and third positions, respectively.

Dr Raj Kumar Sharma, renowned Diabetologist with over 40 years of experience appreciated the creativity of the participants and highlighted the importance of balanced nutrition, regular physical activity and timely medical guidance in preventing and managing diabetes.

The programme commenced with a welcome song, while the winners were felicitated by the chief guest. A token of appreciation was also presented to Dr Sharma for his presence and valuable guidance.