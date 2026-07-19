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Home / Videos / Modball Run 2026: International Supercar Rally Reaches Srinagar

Modball Run 2026: International Supercar Rally Reaches Srinagar

The Modball Run 2026 International Supercar Rally reached Srinagar as part of its fourth annual automotive expedition. Featuring 43 high-performance supercars, the rally was flagged off from Delhi and is travelling to Leh via the scenic Srinagar-Leh highway. The...

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11:48 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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The Modball Run 2026 International Supercar Rally reached Srinagar as part of its fourth annual automotive expedition. Featuring 43 high-performance supercars, the rally was flagged off from Delhi and is travelling to Leh via the scenic Srinagar-Leh highway. The event showcases some of the world’s most exotic cars while promoting road tourism and adventure driving across India’s iconic Himalayan routes.

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