'MobLand' renewed for season three, Tom Hardy to return

LOS ANGELES, Sept 4: Hit crime drama series "MobLand" has been renewed for a third season, announced American streamer Paramount+ while also confirming that British star Tom Hardy will return as fixer Harry da Souza amid reports earlier this year of tensions between the actor and the show's producers.

The renewal was announced on Thursday, weeks ahead of the premiere of the second season on September 18.

"THE HARRIGANS AREN'T GOING ANYWHERE," Paramount+ said on its social media pages while announcing the new season.

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Along with Hardy, the series features Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as crime family patriarch and matriarch Conrad and Maeve Harrigan, respectively.

The supporting cast includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Jasmine Jobson, Mandeep Dhillon, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Janet McTeer, Jordi Molla and Toby Jones.

The renewal comes after reports in May claimed that Hardy had clashed with some of the producers during the making of the second season, casting doubt over his future on the show.

American media reported that Hardy was involved in tensions with executive producer Jez Butterworth and others at production banner 101 Studios.

After that, it was unclear whether Hardy would return if the series was renewed for a third season. However, the latest announcement puts speculation over his future with the show to rest.

Created by Ronan Bennett, "MobLand" follows the power struggles of two rival crime families in London and the fixer caught between them. The series also has filmmaker Guy Ritchie attached as an executive producer and director.

The first season, which premiered in 2025, emerged as one of Paramount+'s successful original series.

The second season of "MobLand" will premiere on September 18, with a new episode dropping every Friday until the season finale on November 20. The show will stream on JioHotstar in India.

According to the official synopsis, the Harrigan family will struggle to present a united front as rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire.

Harry da Souza, the family's fixer, will meanwhile have to walk a dangerous tightrope as tensions within the Harrigan family escalate.

"As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy," read the synopsis. (PTI)