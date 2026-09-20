Mobile phones worth Rs 8.65 lakh recovered by Samba Police

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 19: In a significant public service initiative, Samba Police has recovered fifty (50) lost and missing mobile phones worth approximately Rs. 8.65 lakh and returned them over to their rightful owners during a simple function held at the District Police Headquarters here on Saturday.

The recovered smartphones were traced from various parts within and outside the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir through the dedicated and persistent efforts of Samba Police.

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Acting promptly on the reports lodged by the citizens regarding their lost or missing mobile phones on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) Portal, Samba Police initiated a systematic tracking process and successfully located the missing devices. The recovered mobile phones were subsequently verified and returned to their respective owners.

The recipients expressed immense happiness and gratitude towards Samba Police for their sincere efforts and commitment in tracing and recovering their valuable mobile phones.

Speaking on the occasion, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Samba, advised citizens to maintain a record of the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers of their mobile phones, emphasizing that the IMEI number plays a crucial role in tracking and recovering devices in cases of loss or missing.

The SSP urged the public to promptly report lost or missing mobile phones through the CEIR Portal at www.ceir.gov.in, which provides a mechanism for blocking, tracking and facilitating recovery of missing mobile devices.