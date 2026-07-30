Mobile Passport Van reaches Kargil

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 29: Residents of Kargil can now access passport services closer to home, with the Ministry of External Affairs deploying a Mobile Passport Van in the district for a three-day camp from July 29 to 31.

The Mobile Passport Van, operated by the Regional Passport Office, Srinagar under the Passport Seva Project (PSP), has been stationed at the Tourist Facilitation Centre, Bemathang, Kargil.

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The facility will provide passport-related services to applicants from Kargil and adjoining areas, eliminating the need to travel to distant passport centres.

Applicants can avail the services by booking an appointment through the Passport Seva portal.

They must select "Passport Van" as the service option and choose an available appointment slot for the scheduled dates.

Authorities have advised applicants to report at the venue on the date and time of their appointment.

They can also contact the Mobile Passport Van team (PB65BF1377) for any assistance.

The Mobile Passport Van initiative has been launched by the Ministry of External Affairs to improve access to passport services in remote and underserved regions by bringing the facility closer to citizens.