Mobile games that help reduce the stress of travelling

Traveling the world can be an exciting and eye-opening experience. But with all its benefits there are also a few challenges. Because as we know getting a holiday in motion can be hard work.

Whether researching where to stay, how to get there, and what to do once there. Moreover, saving and budgeting funds to travel, checking your packing list, and booking in to see the doctor for any injections you might need before going away.

There tends to be a lot of thinking, and planning before the trip, which can trigger anxiety and stress for many.

Thankfully, your future travels can be made more relaxing with the help of mobile games.

If this sounds interesting to you, you’re in luck. Here are some of the best relaxing mobile games to keep you occupied and happy in some of the dull periods of traveling – like waiting for your next flight.

Invaders from the Planet Moolah

With slot games being one of the most sought-after gaming experiences in the casino realm, it stands to reason why we’ve added a particularly cool slot game for you to try to this article.

Featuring extra-terrestrial-themed imagery and sounds. Invaders from Planet Moolah are made for those who find games with a sense of humour fun and relaxing.

Seeing the lighter side of life with a game on Planet Moolah can certainly help fun-loving travellers unwind.

To play, visit Jackpot Party Slots and search for Invaders from the Planet Moolah.

Exciting additions to this slot include cascading reels, free spins, and a special ‘invasion’ bonus. As such, there’s lots to enjoy in this fun yet chilled game. Additionally, the game is free to play so there is no need to include this game in your travel budget.

Alto Odyssey

Alto’s Odyssey is the sequel to Alto’s Adventure and features a never-ending sandboarding trip through changing scenery. Ideal for travellers who enjoy the outdoors.

It’s easy to play but takes time to develop the skills to master a flawless sandboarding journey, making this stimulating game both rewarding and relaxing to play. The game can be downloaded from the google store.

For the ultimate zen experience, there is a zen mode option in the game that players can select.

In zen mode, relaxing music is played and the challenges and scoreboards on the game are taken away. This means uninterrupted, relaxing gameplay, which is great to have when traveling.

Zen Koi

As the name suggests, Zen Koi is centred around providing a peaceful experience for players.

The game uses a cultural symbol, Koi, which people in China, Japan, and Korea admire for their perseverance to survive and flourish.

To play Zen Koi, you encourage the fish to grow, mate, and collect other koi during the process. The ultimate goal is for players to reach the stage of becoming a mythical creature – a dragon.

So, if you’re yearning for a soothing experience when traveling, participate in a game of Zen Koi, and you’ll be quickly lulled into a relaxed state of being. It can be found on the google play for a slow-paced relaxing game.

But, before you head off to an ancient temple in Thailand or the pyramids in Egypt think about trialling a few mobile games before you do. And spend some time seeing what games interest and relax you.

If you’d like to know more about the known features and benefits of using your mobile to game, see below for more:

You can make your mobile anywhere with you in the world.

It’s the best-sized device to take traveling with you.

Improved operating systems mean mobiles can play better games faster.

Increased memory on phones allows these devices to maintain a larger portion of memory, allowing more room for gaming apps.

Lastly, be mindful of what games you are downloading to your mobile to ensure they are safe to play. Make sure it is always a reputable site otherwise it just may add more stress to your travels.

These sites mentioned however will help reduce your stress while travelling whether this is whilst you are on a bus, car journey and plane journey or whether it is to pass the time of waiting for these modes of transport. An outlet to relieve you stress will help your travels run smoother and helps you remain focused to get to where you need.